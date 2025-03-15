Magodi Christian Private Secondary Sch awards 26 students selected to public universities

Magodi Christian Private Secondary Sch awarded students – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

By Edwin Mauluka

Magodi Christian Private Secondary School in Area 23, has awarded its 26 students selected into public universities and five teachers for their outstanding performance in the last academic year.

Speaking at an award ceremony on Saturday, the Director for the school, Bishop William Madhlopa said the event was intended to acknowledge hard work and dedication of students and teachers as well as encouraging candidates waiting to seat for this year’s exams to keep working hard so that next academic year the school should send more students to university.

Madhlopa: Students at this school are encouraged to work hard – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

He expressed delight to see that the school is registering good results each year in terms of public university selection as 13 students were selected in 2023 academic year and in 2024 the number has doubled to 26.

‘’Students at this school are encouraged to work hard in class and we have qualified teachers who are dedicated and supportive to students. We teach students here. We discourage them from memorising study materials just to pass MANEB exams. This is why this year we have managed to register 26 students who have been selected to various public universities.” Said Madhlopa

He said to date, a number of students from the school have graduated from various universities and that since it started sending students to university, none has been expelled – an indication that the culture of hard work imparted at the school continue to support them at tertiary level.

Madhlopa awarding student – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

Madhlopa also shared that the school runs a program that supports students from vulnerable families through tuition waiver. He therefore expressed excitement that some of the students who received awards today are those that have been on the program.

‘’Each academic year, we support 20 students from vulnerable households. This is one way of supporting the education of less privileged children in Malawi. Some of the students under this program have graduated from public universities and are now employed in public institutions and one of them is now an engineer. Additionally, over 100 children from households facing hunger, come here to eat food that we prepare.’’ Shared Madhlopa

He has since promised great rewards such as a laptop and tuition support to this years candidates who shall pass MSCE exams with points 10 and below.

Mercy Madhlopa, Head Teacher for the school said students who have been celebrated for their selection to various universities had displayed exemplary behaviour both on academic and social life. She said this resulted in good success and has since encouraged learners at the school to emulate the example of hard work and discipline.

‘’Also, I would like to encourage all students being awarded today to continue working hard at your respective universities and in courses you are studying.’’ The Head Teacher Said

Students the awarded students have been selected to pursue various programs in universities namely; Mzuzu University, University of Malawi, MUST University, LUANAR.

Fale students from Magodi Christian Private Secondary Sch awarded today – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

Mrs. Jamu who represented parents for the awardees thanked the school management for their tireless work of shaping children and teaching the students well, which enabled the students to pass exams with flying colors and selected to university.

“We are very happy as parents for the good work you are doing to all children here and also to vulnerable students. We would like to encourage you to continue the work.’’ She said

Blessings Mhango who has been selected to Mzuzu University for Bachelors of Education Sciences expressed gratitude to teachers for helping them with total dedication to understand every lesson and enable them pass exams with good grades.

Male students from Magodi Christian Private Secondary Sch awarded today – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

‘’I was working very hard but also, the school played a vital role to this success. The school has dedicated teachers and the director for the school always instil discipline in us and also he makes sure that teachers are doing their work including inviting special teachers to help us in areas that we need to cover before exams.’’ Said Blessings

He has since advised learners from the school to follow school rules such as good behavirour, hard work, utilise resources well such as library and laboratories.