CHACHA BAILS OUT NEEDY STUDENT TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF AGE

Chawezi Banda populary known as “Chacha” , has offered to pay school fees to an 18-year-old girl,Thokozani Monjeza who was on the verge of dropping out at Mwanza boarding Secondary School as part of her 50th birthday celebration this year .

Recently, media was awash with news about some students including Monjeza , who is one of the outstanding student at Mwanza that they are on the brink of dropping out of school.

After learning about the news in the media, Chacha has offered to pay school fees and other expenses for Thokozani Monjeza from form 1 to form 4.

Good Samaritan Chacha

In an interview, from Singapore,Chacha said she is so commited towards improving girl child education in Malawi.

Chacha has promised that she will continue rendering support to the marginalized people in the country.

Recently,CHACHA donated various food items to Queens and Kamuzu Central Hospital to celebrate her new age .