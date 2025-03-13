UTM in talks with other parties ahead of elections

UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has confirmed that the party is in coalition talks with other opposition political parties ahead of the highly anticipated September 16 elections.

Speaking during a whistle-stop rally at Mchinji Boma on Thursday, Kabambe emphasized the importance of unity among opposition forces, especially with the 50+1 electoral system in place.

He noted that discussions had progressed significantly and assured Malawians that they would be informed of any major developments in due course.

“The talks are advancing well, and we will keep the nation updated as we move forward,” Kabambe said.

Meanwhile, Kabambe also addressed UTM’s ongoing preparations for the submission of its manifesto to the National Planning Commission (NPC).

He assured supporters that the process was on track and that the document would be submitted before the July deadline.

The rally was attended by top UTM officials, including Patricia Kaliati, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, Willett Kalonga, and Emmanuel Mwanyongo, popularly known as Yongo wa Yongo.

Kabambe’s campaign has gained momentum as he positions himself as the best alternative to lead Malawi’s economic recovery.

His supporters believe his experience as an economist and former Reserve Bank Governor gives him an edge in tackling the country’s financial challenges.

With just six months to go before the elections, the possibility of an opposition coalition could significantly impact the political landscape, potentially shaping the outcome of the highly competitive race.

