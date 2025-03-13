Return of Charles Mchacha: DPP regains lost glory in Southern Region

The Malawi Truth Reporter

Charles Mchacha is a name that is classical class of resilience, determination, and unwavering loyalty to the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and to Malawian politics.

A true son of the soil, Charles Mchacha has never been one to sit on the sidelines and watch things from a far. He owls up his sleeves and get in the mud. His political journey is a testament to his commitment to the people and the DPP, a party he has served with passion and dedication.

Throughout his career, Mchacha has proven to be a grassroots mobilizer, a fearless leader, and a man of action. He understands the heartbeat of the people, especially in the Southern Region, where his influence runs deep. His ability to connect with ordinary citizens, listen to their concerns, and champion their needs has made him a respected figure on Malawi’s body politic.

Even when faced with challenges, Mchacha has never wavered. Charles Mchacha, also known as Chikuni Cha Utsi, was expelled as Regional Governor.

It was no surprise when the DPP saw the wisdom in reinstating him to his position. His return has revitalized the party, bringing back the energy and unity that had started to fade in his absence.

A political analyst who opted for anonymity has since lauded Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his inner circle that sat down to reconsider rehiring him to save the party from the steep decline.

“We can’t agree more with the wisdom of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that it was necessary to bring back Mchacha at a very critical moment to contain MCP from penetrating in the Southern region, which is the “political engine room” for the DPP. DPP is now breathing fire once again due to such drastic but important changes

“Mchacha has considerable influence in the Southern Region, which is crucial for electoral success. Mchacha is not just a politician; he is a fighter who stands firm in his beliefs. He speaks his mind, challenges decisions he disagrees with, and pushes for what he believes is right. This fearless approach to politics is what makes him a force to reckon with,” he said.

The analyst also says Mchacha brings passion and authenticity—qualities that are rare in today’s politics.

A senior Traditional Authority from Chikwawa who opted for anonymity as well said: “Policy is a blind to identity. Any good policy will benefit anybody anywhere regardless of where you come from. So the decision that DPP under Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has taken to bring back Mchacha will not only cement the party in the Southern Region but the nation as a whole because Mchacha is a national brand as he was once a Cabinet Minister.”

As the 2025 elections draw closer, Mchacha – who is currently serving his third term as Member of Parliament for Thyolo West – remains a key pillar in the DPP’s quest for victory in the forthcoming election slated for September 16 this year. His influence, energy, and political acumen will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategy and securing the support of Malawians. He has once again proven that he is not just a survivor in politics—he is a warrior who never backs down.