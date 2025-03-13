Chakweras visit to Mzuzu Youth Center site sparks hope

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Mzuzu, March 13, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday visited a construction site for Mzuzu Youth Center in the city, a development that has increased hope that the project will finish in time.

Speaking during the visit, Mzuzu City Youth Network Chairperson Salome Gadazi said the youths are optimistic that after visiting the site, President Chakwera has appreciated the need to speed up its construction.

“When we met the president during the youth SONA at Grand Palace Hotel, one of our requests was that he should intervene to ensure the center is completed in time.

“Now that the president has seen for himself what is happening here, we hope that provision of resources to complete this project will not be a problem,” said Kadazi.

In a separate interview, another youth, Dorothy Nkowani said timely completion of the facility will help ease challenges that young people face in the city in accessing some crucial services like counseling.

“Aside from sporting and gaming facilities, the center will also house a counseling place. Currently the youths do not have a friendly service center, hence many are being denied access to tailored counseling,” said Nkowani.

Briefing the president during the visit, Sam Ganizani, Director of Buildings in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, said works on the Youth Center are progressing according to design despite facing a few technical challenges at commencement.

“The project was delayed to start because when the technical team got on the ground, it was discovered that there was a need to conduct another study.

“We are having a good corporation with the contractor and we are hopeful of continued success as soon as the funds allocated for the project in the 2024/25 National Budget is disbursed,” said Ganizani.

DEC Construction Limited Project Manager Elard Malonda assured that as long as project money is provided accordingly, the project is likely to be completed by September, 2025.

Earlier last week, while engaging with the youths in the city, Chakwera emphasized his commitment towards empowering young people including provision of necessary resources to ensure they are part of a drive to achieve the 2063 Agenda.

The Mzuzu Youth Center project got its first funding in the 2010/2011 National Budget but construction of the same began in 2022 after government officially contracted DEC Construction Company at a tune of K19.7 billion.