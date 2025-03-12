Chakwera meets MCP youth wing members from public, private universities

MCP youth wing members from public and private universities will have a chance of contributing to the running affairs of the Universities

President Lazarus Chakwera is engaging the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth wing members from public and private universities from northern region as one way of amplifying voices of students in improving tertiary education in the country.

Chakwera who is also president for the ruling MCP is meeting the students at Mzuzu State Lodge in Mzuzu and is joined by his vice in the party and speaker of parliament Catherine Gotani Hara as well as director of youth in the party who is also deputy minister of Transport, Baba Steven Malondera.

Lazarus Chakwera engaging university students in Mzuzu

The students drawn from Mzuzu University, University of Livingstonia, Mzuzu, Rumphi, Chintheche, Phwezi, and Karonga Vocation, Technical and Teacher Training Colleges will have a chance of contributing to the running affairs of the Universities.

The engagement amplifies Chakwera’s commitment in improving tertiary education in the country.

University students from MCP youth wing attending Mzuzu State Lodge event

Recently, the Malawi leader raised the university allowance for students from K280,000 to K560,000 and increased the number of beneficiaries which has seen others lauding the president for his commitment towards promoting the welfare of the youth in the country.

President Chakwera recently organized a hybrid interface engagement with young people in all regions of the country over his State of the National Address (SONA). Some youths who attended the event in-person at State House and those who attended virtually had a rare opportunity of asking the president various questions and getting response from the president.

Besides asking questions, during the sessions Malawi Youths were allowed to freely give solutions they deem fit to situations and seek clarifications on certain youth related matters from the President.

The interactive sessions, dubbed State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the Youth, are aimed at engaging the youths on matters affecting them, matters requiring their contributions and expounding to the youths what his government has put in place for the benefit the youths in Malawi.