Bushiri sent to Maula Prison as he waits extradition

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have been ordered to remain in custody at Maula Prison, pending their extradition to South Africa.

This decision was made by the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe, which ruled that the couple must face charges in South Africa.

Bushiri is facing multiple charges, including three counts of rape, forgery, fraud, and jumping bail.

His wife Mary is also accused of fraud, forgery, and bail-jumping.

However, some charges, such as theft, money laundering, and racketeering, were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The couple’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, has requested that the court pause the extradition order and grant bail to Bushiri and his wife.

In contrast, state lawyer Dziko Malunda argued that any bail granted should come with strict conditions, including large sums of money, property guarantees, and signed commitments from sureties.

The court has yet to rule on these submissions.