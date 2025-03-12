Bushiri Fate Today: Will Court Order His Extradition?

A highly anticipated ruling is expected today at the Lilongwe Magistrate Court, as Judge Patrick Chirwa will deliver a verdict on the extradition case of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

The court session, scheduled for 2 pm, will determine whether the Bushiris will be extradited to South Africa to face charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption.

The Bushiris have been fighting extradition, arguing that they will not receive a fair trial in South Africa. Their legal team has also raised concerns about their safety and the potential for political interference in the case.

The ruling is expected to draw widespread attention, as the Bushiri case has sparked intense public interest and debate.