Binwell Katinji is very fit-Silver Strikers

Silver Strikers has confirmed that their forward, Binwell Katinji, who recently scored two goals in two games with Flames, is fit and training with the team.

The team’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Chimimba, confirmed this after some social media reports stated the player is injured hence his exclusion from the Flames World Cup Qualifiers squad.

“Katinji is good and I can confirm that he is training with the rest of the team.” Said Chimimba.

This follows a huge noise from soccer fans and some pundits who questioned why Kalisto Pasuwa led technical panel have decided to drop the player in favour of Ephraim Kondowe who underperformed in the African Championship Qualifiers against Comoros last week.

Malawi is expected to play Namibia and Tunisia in the World Cup Qualifiers from next week and Pasuwa released a list of players he will use in the matches.