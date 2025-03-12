spot_img
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Anti-price rise protestors storm Mzuzu city again

Police and Anti-Protestors putting out fire on the road in Mzuzu city

Protests against rising prices of goods has entered a second day in Mzuzu city as people have regrouped and stormed the central business district of the city.

Some angry people have stormed M1 road which President Lazarus Chakwera will use when leaving the city in attempt to block traffic.

However, some people against demonstrations claiming to be business persons have been seen roving with pangas.

The group has joined Malawi Police Service officers in chasing the demonstrators and bring peace in the city.

The situation has resulted in closure of businesses as shops are closed.

On Tuesday, the city was engulfed in teargas smoke following similar protests which turned violent as police battled with the protestors.

Police fired teargas randomly causing serious panic among residents as teargas canisters landed in homes, schools, hospitals and hospitality compounds.

Many people fainted and rushed to hospital for medical attention after inhaling the teargas smoke.

Seven people were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and Malawi Defense Force joined police to bring calm in the city.

The riots in the city erupted following a sudden decision by vendors to cancel their planned demonstration after their meeting with president Chakwera.

