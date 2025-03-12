Another good news at Maranatha Academy, 471 students selected to Public Universities

Maranatha Academy has yet again shattered records with an impressive 471 students selected to pursue higher education at public universities in Malawi.

The latest feat comes on the heels of the recent Mzuni Odel intake, where 75 Maranatha Academy students – 36 boys and 39 girls – secured spots, adding to the institution’s growing legacy of success.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the academy, building on its previous record of 396 students selected to public universities.

The upward trend is a testament to Maranatha Academy’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the tireless efforts of its students.

“We are overjoyed by this remarkable achievement,” said Mr Enerst Kaonga,Maranatha Academy Director. “Our students’ hard work and dedication have paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder. This milestone is a reflection of our academy’s mission to provide a world-class education that empowers our students to succeed.”