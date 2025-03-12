ACB Unleashes the ‘Dog’ as Elections Near…Opposition Members in the Crosshairs

As Malawi inches closer to the 2025 elections, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a fresh wave of arrests targeting high-profile opposition figures. Dubbed “the big sweep,” this latest move has sparked debate over its timing and intent.

According to inside sources, several prominent figures linked to alleged corruption cases from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era are expected to face legal action in the coming days. While the ACB’s acting Director General insists that the bureau operates independently and without political bias, critics remain skeptical.

“This is not about fighting corruption; it’s about influencing the political landscape ahead of the elections,” said a political analyst who requested anonymity. “We’ve seen this pattern before—where anti-corruption efforts conveniently intensify against opposition figures during election season.”

The DPP, which has been regrouping ahead of the September polls, has condemned the arrests as a calculated strategy to intimidate and weaken opposition voices. Senior party officials argue that the selective nature of these actions undermines the credibility of the ACB’s mission.

Historically, similar crackdowns have occurred in the lead-up to elections, raising questions about the impartiality of anti-corruption efforts. While Malawians are eager to see corruption tackled decisively, the timing of these arrests has fueled public skepticism.

As the countdown to the elections continues, the ACB’s actions will undoubtedly shape the political narrative. Will this wave of arrests bring justice, or is it another well-timed maneuver to tilt the scales? The answer may define the integrity of Malawi’s democracy in the months to come.