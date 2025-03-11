Vendors in Zomba protest against high prices

Ayatu Brown Chidothi delivered petition to Reignhard Chavula – Photo Credit Zodiak Online

Vendors in the city of Zomba have held a peaceful march over the high price on most essential commodities in the city.

The march which started from Zomba Stadium, passed through Southern Region Water Board offices connecting to Mponda primary school, past St. Charles Lwangwa Parish and delivered the petition to District Commissioner’s (DC) Office.

Delivering the petition to the DC of Zomba Reignhard Chavula, chairperson for the vendors in Zomba Ayatu Brown Chidothi said life has become unbearable to many residents in Zomba due to the rise of prices.

He said the diminished income from city residents is affecting businesses as people are failing to buy goods from business operators.

Bon Kalindo join Zomba demonstrations – Photo Credit Times360Malawi

Chidothi explained that prices of commodities are very high because they are ordering goods at exorbitant prices which in turn has affected their business capital and income.

Demonstrators braced the rains and some of the country’s political activist Bon Kalindo as well as Zomba Central legislator Bester Awali.

People carried placards with words expressing displeasure with the price rise on commodities such as sugar, fertiliser, maize flour, laundry soap, among others.

Meanwhile, police in Mzuzu city are in running battles with citizens who are protesting against the rise of commodity prices.

Since morning police have been firing teargas to disperse the demonstrators in the city causing the businesses to be on stand still.

The riots broke out in Mzuzu despite vendors postponed their demonstration after meeting state president Lazarus Chakwera last week in the city.