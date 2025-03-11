Two arrested for impersonating Triephonia Thomson Mpinganjira FB account

Lingadzi police station has arrested two suspects identified as Amos Charles and Joel Salanda, both aged 24, for impersonating Triephonia Thomson Mpinganjira’s facebook account .

It is reported that, from January, 2025 Triephonia Mpinganjira who has been doing charity works in the country noted that some people are using and running facebook account pages bearing her name and posting her photos with intentions to steal from innocent Malawians.

Lingadzi Police Station Deputy public relations officer Maria Kumwenda said the two suspects allegedly created a fake account and have been deceiving people to send them money with false promises of assistance.

The matter was reported to Lingadzi Police station where detectives used cyber intelligence to track down and apprehend the suspects .

The first suspect, Amos Charles was using an Airtel money account bearing the name of Janet Tembo for receiving money and he was arrested in Monkeybay while Joel was arrested in Mzuzu

The duo are expected to appear in court of law soon to answer the charges levelled against them while others are still being tracked down.

Police is advising social media users to strictly open their account with their legal names and not attacking others on social media platform.

Amos Charles hails from Traditional Authority Nankumba, Mangochi district while Joel Salanda hails from Tekha village in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimb