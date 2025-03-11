President Chakwera hailed for empowering women

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Deputy President, who is also Speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has saluted President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for empowering, and including women in the country’s development agenda.

Hon Catherine Gotani Hara made the remarks on Monday at Mzuzu State Lodge, where Women Leaders from Nkhata-Bay and Likoma Women Leaders interfaced with President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

In her remarks, Hara said President Chakwera goes into the annals of history as the first Malawi leader to have appointed more women into key positions. Hara added that she is a living testimony of President Chakwera’s commitment of empowering Malawian women.

On this note, Hara applauded the President for inviting to the state house women from all walks of life including widows, single mums, business women who are striving to feed their kids, young budding entrepreneurs and women who are managing to send their children to school, as a result of some of the initiatives for women in the communities that have been put in place by the Chakwera administration.

She added that women in the country are hopeful because of President Chakwera’s unique servant leadership.

She assured the president that the women are ready to vote for him in the forthcoming September 16, 2025 general elections to continue developing Malawi.

In his speech, President Chakwera, advised the women to take advantage of different forums, that are aimed at empowering women economically.

President Chakwera emphasized that the country can develop faster if women are encouraged to attain higher education.

“You educate a woman, you educate the nation. Malawi can develop faster if we empower our girls and women,” he said.

Chakwera urged the women to desist from pull her down syndrome.

He also encouraged women to work together through cooperatives to help improve their lives.