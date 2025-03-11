Mzuzu demos turn ugly as people protest over high prices

Smoke everywhere in Mzuzu

There are ugly scenes in Mzuzu city as police are firing teargas in town and residential areas attempt to disperse rioting citizens protesting against the rise of commodity prices.

Currently, the business is at standstill as shops are closed for fear of the demonstrations may turn violent and result in looting and property damage.

The riot broke out in Mzuzu despite vendors postponement of their planned demonstration after meeting state president Lazarus Chakwera last week in the city.

Katoto Secondary School student rushed to hospital after inhaling teargas

There are reports accompanied by pictures and videos of residents and students fleeing to safety following random throw of teargas by antiriot police. Many people especially students have been rushed to hospital after inhaling the teargas smoke.

Rioters have damaged Mobile Money kiosks along the roads of the central business district of Mzuzu and the Malawi Defense Force have joined the police in intensifying security as the situation has gone out of hand.

People damaged property in Mzuzu demonstration

Vendors in the city of Zomba also held a peaceful march over the high price on most essential commodities. Despite delivering the petition following a peaceful march, there are reports of shop looting at Chinamwali township and that police also fired teargas in the area.