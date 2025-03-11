Flames’ WCQ against Namibia to be played under floodlights

The Malawi National Football Team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Namibia will be played under floodlights at Bingu National Stadium, as confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Initially set for an afternoon kickoff, the match—scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025—was rescheduled following a request from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The association proposed a later kickoff to accommodate working fans, ensuring more Malawians can attend the game. CAF approved the proposal, and the match will now kick off at 18:00 CAT, if nothing changes.

Bingu National Stadium has recently hosted several matches under floodlights, including Ethiopia’s clash with Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the FDH Bank Cup match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks.

FAM’s marketing and broadcasting manager, Tulipo Mwenelupembe, confirmed that ticket prices will remain unchanged despite the adjusted kickoff time, with ticket details to be released soon.

Malawi aims to extend its strong record against Namibia, having remained unbeaten in their last seven encounters—winning four and drawing three.

In the World Cup qualifying campaign, the Flames sit third in their six-team group with six points, trailing leaders Tunisia with 10 points and Namibia with eight points.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixture against South Africa is also set for a late kickoff at 17:00 CAT. #WaMpira #AllAboutSports