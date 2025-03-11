BT customer wins Brand-New Pick-Up in Tikolore Promotion

Ngwenya: TNM’s Marketing Director

Bangwe-based Rose Chikwali Kadembo has emerged as the grand winner of a brand-new Toyota Hilux pickup in the 2024 Tikolore Promotion Grand Draw.

Upon receiving the news, the 49-year-old lady who participated by recharging using Mpamba expressed her delight and gratitude to TNM.

“I never imagined that something like this could happen to me. This is a huge surprise, and I’m incredibly grateful to TNM for this amazing opportunity. Winning this pickup is a lifetime surprise,” said Kadembo.

Kadembo who sells malimbe freezes in her neighborhood added that the prize presents multiple opportunities for economic transformation for her family.

“This is timely, and God has smiled on me. Currently, I do small business at home because I am responsible for taking care of my 13-year-old child who is physically challenged. Therefore, the prize pickup will change our economic status,” she said.

The TNM Tikolore Promotion, launched in May 2024, aimed to empower customers with farming inputs and other exciting TNM products to celebrate the 2024 harvest season.

And Sobhuza Ngwenya, TNM’s Marketing Director expressed satisfaction with the success of the promotion which highlighted the telco’s commitment to the economic development of Malawi.

“We are excited with how the 2024 promotion progressed. We managed to achieve the intended purpose of rewarding our customers in the process, contributing positively to the growth of the agriculture sector.

This promotion is a tribute to all our customers and mostly our farmers for their resilience and unwavering spirit, which fuels our common goal as a country in our journey towards economic sustainability,” said Ngwenya.

Over the years, the Tikolore promotion has been an effective tool that helps TNM reward its customers for their loyalty and contribution to the growth of the business.

“Let me express my heartfelt thanks to every one of you who participated in this promotion. Whether you’ve been with us for years or just joined the TNM family, your trust and support have been instrumental in making this promotion such a success story,” he said.

“At TNM we understand that agriculture is the backbone of Malawi’s economy and as such we are happy to play our part to boost the sector and we hope the prizes we gave in the 2024 promotion will in a small way boost farmers’ productivity in the long run,” he added.

In addition to the grand prize of the pickup, the promotion also saw 1,648 lucky winners getting exciting prizes including water pumps, gas stoves, bags of fertilizer, branded T-shirts, and data bundles. Prizes worth K140 million were given out in the promotion.