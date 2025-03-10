MCP Thugs Attack DPP Supporters in Dowa

DPP director of Political Affairs Dr Ben Phiri addressing the crowd before being attacked

A group of alleged Malawi Congress Party (MCP) militia attacked Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in Dowa on Sunday during a political tour aimed at wooing voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

The attackers, reportedly led by known MCP youth member Chikwanje, included individuals identified as Mayeso Ching’ambe, Yesaya, Mphatso, Modiyala, and Peter Banda. The group is said to have traveled from Mponela to disrupt the opposition’s gathering, causing chaos and endangering lives.

As violence broke out, several top DPP officials and parliamentarians were forced to flee for safety. Meanwhile, a number of supporters suffered injuries after being beaten and harassed. The incident has since been reported to Mponela Police.

Disturbingly, this marks the third violent attack on opposition parties in Dowa, allegedly perpetrated by MCP youths. Despite these repeated incidents, no arrests have been made, raising concerns over law enforcement’s inaction. Similar attacks have also been reported in Lilongwe, where property was damaged and people sustained injuries, yet authorities have yet to take decisive action against those responsible.

The lack of accountability for these politically motivated attacks continues to undermine democratic principles, leaving many questioning whether justice will prevail ahead of the crucial elections.