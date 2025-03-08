ANALYSTS DESCRIBE JB POLITICAL OUTBURSTS AS HYPOCRITICAL

JOYCE BANDA: The first female president in Malawi

Members of the public and analysts have given mixed reactions over the recent political statements by former President Joyce Banda.

The former President who is popularly known as JB, had an exclusive on Privately owned ZBS where she in essence described the current Chakwera led administration as a failure in managing the economy of the country resulting into miserable life amongst the citizenry.

She further claimed that she’s fully aware of the agreement between President Chakwera and the late VP Dr Saulosi Chilima of giving each other five year mandate.

The former President also alleged that despite being appointed as goodwill ambassadors on cyclone Freddy together with former President Dr Bakili Muluzi by President Chakwera, they have never been provided with any support or granted audience by Chakwera.

JB also added that the MCP government has broken almost all the agreements in Tonse Alliance which has resulted into frustration by different political parties.

However reacting on the sentiments, on Face Book, farook saidi wondered as to why she claims that the current Chakwera administration has not lived to it’s promise while her sister is working as a Principal Secretary in government while her Son Roy is working in Qatar as an envoy.

Saidi further cited numerous officials from the People Party who are working both in government and foreign diplomatic missions including deputy Ambassador in Japan and High Commissioner in South Africa.

Another Facebook comment from UhnaUhna said the country would not afford another cash gate which happened under JB watch. It further expressed sadness over her sentiments against the Chakwera led administration which has given the former president all the respect and honor unlike the former DPP administration which forced JB into self exile for almost three years. It further asked the former President to still be held account on the sale and whereabouts of the presidential Jet.

Meanwhile a Blantyre based political and governance analysts Noel Chiotcha has strongly condemned JB political outbursts saying technically PP still remains part of the current government.

Chiotcha cited the presidential advisor Ephraim Chivunde who is also vice president of PP but still remains in his position instead of resigning from the post.

He therefore expressed surprise as to why the former president has been unable to offer solutions through advice given to President Chakwera rather than going to town through interviews and castigate the same government she is part of.

Government has not yet commented on the recent statements by JB

It still remains to be seen if the former President will make any political impact as the country is gearing to September 16 polls.