Sapitwa 4 Football Tournament Set to Kick Off

The much-anticipated third edition of the Sapitwa 4 Football Tournament is set to take place from March 22 to 23, 2025, at Mulanje Park Stadium, organizers have confirmed.

The tournament will feature TNM Super League heavyweights: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Creck Sporting Club, Ekhaya FC, and Mighty Wakawaka Tigers.

Speaking to Malawi Voice on Wednesday, lead organizer Chimwemwe Nyirenda emphasized the tournament’s objectives, which include helping clubs prepare for the 2025 football season, providing fans with pre-season action, and promoting Mulanje as a prime tourist destination.

“We are excited to see the Sapitwa 4 tournament growing each year. With FCB Nyasa Big Bullets joining the competition this time, the stakes have been raised, making the event even bigger and better,” Nyirenda said.

He also expressed gratitude to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for partnering to broadcast four matches, ensuring live coverage on MBC TV 2 on the Go, MBC TV, MBC Radio 2, and MBC Digital.

Football fans can expect two matches per day, with kickoffs scheduled for 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM. The winners from Saturday’s games will face off in Sunday’s final.

Adding an exciting twist, each match will feature a penalty shootout, with the winning team earning a bonus point.

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Peter Mponda shared his optimism about the tournament, stating that it will be a crucial part of their pre-season preparations.

“As we approach the 2025 season, we are lining up a series of friendly matches to assess the squad. Our goal is to regain our dominance after missing out on three of the four trophies we won in the 2023/24 season,” said Mponda.

With high-profile teams and an exciting format, the Sapitwa 4 Football Tournament promises thrilling action for football fans across the country.