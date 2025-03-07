NBS Bank Plc invests K5 Million in Wealth Women’s Summit

NBS Head of Marketing Stella Hara

As the world marks a month dedicated to celebrating women, NBS Bank plc has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and advancing women’s development through a strategic K5 million investment in this year’s Wealth Women’s Summit.

The annual summit, set for today in Lilongwe, provides a platform for women to learn, network, and build financial resilience.

The Bank’s Head of Marketing, Stella Hara, emphasized that this partnership aligns with NBS Bank’s mission to drive meaningful change for women and girls in the country.

“This year’s summit will feature ‘Fashion for Knowledge,’ a unique fashion showcase in solidarity with girls’ education—an area that strongly aligns with NBS Bank’s girl mentorship program. Our investment in this initiative is a step towards accelerating action on education and advancing long-term financial empowerment for women,” said Hara.

Wealth Summit Managing Director, Harry Chima, expressed gratitude for NBS Bank’s continued support, highlighting its significance since the summit’s inception.

“We appreciate NBS Bank plc for their continued partnership in making this summit a success. Their investment in this initiative plays a crucial role in inspiring young girls and empowering women who aspire to take leadership positions,” said Chima.

The 5th Wealth Women’s Summit will take place under the theme ‘Accelerate Action and Raise the Flag.’