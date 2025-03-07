MHC rent hikes spark outrage in Zomba—Housing Corporation silent amid tenant protests

Tenants of Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) in Zomba’s Ndola, St Mary’s, and Mapale areas are furious over steep rent increases, citing poor maintenance and arbitrary pricing.

According to Simplex Masauli, leader of the concerned tenants, the hikes are unjustified given the deteriorating state of the houses. “MHC claims maintenance costs have gone up, but we see no evidence of any work being done,” he said.

For instance, rent for a two-bedroom house has jumped from MK49,000 to MK72,000—an almost 50% increase—effective February 1, 2025.

Masauli emphasized that many of the affected houses are decades old, with some built using mud. “These houses are in a deplorable state, yet tenants are being forced to pay exorbitant rents for substandard housing,” he said.

Adding to their frustration, tenants say rental pricing is inconsistent, with some paying more than others for similar accommodations. “It feels arbitrary, and we demand transparency,” Masauli added.

The tenants have scheduled a meeting on March 9 in Ndola to discuss their next steps.

“We will not sit back and allow MHC to take advantage of us,” Masauli vowed. “We demand fair treatment, uniform rental pricing, and proper maintenance.”

Meanwhile, MHC is yet to comment on the matter.