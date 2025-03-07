MCP legal guru Kadzipatike splashes gifts to Standard 8 bright students, says education is bedrock of socioeconomic development

Malawi Congress Party-MCP Aspirant Member of Parliament for Kasangadzi Constituency, George Jivason Kadzipatike says he is committed to ensuring that children in his newly demarcated constituency has challenged students to work hard in classes if they are to attain successful life by avoiding premarital pregnancies and indiscipline behavior both to parents and teachers.

He was speaking on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Chimungu Primary School ground where he awarded 80 students who have passed Mock Primary School Leaving Certificate examination.

In his speech, Kadzipatike said that with enhanced and unified forces between parents and teachers, more students are likely to pass examinations with flying colours.

“Education is not just a tool for personal development. It is the bedrock upon which the progress and prosperity of any nation depends. It defines the present and determines the future of any country. Therefore, education must remain a tool for empowerment, equality and transformation in this constituency and country. It is also an important instrument for social mobility. Education must inspire hope and deliver opportunity for all whether someone is from remote or urban areas,” said Kadzipatike who is also MCP’s top legal ‘gear box.’

He has further promised the parents that once voted into office this September, he will propose some education reforms that will in tandem with 2063 development goals.

“We need to have a national dialogue on how best we can approach to transform our education sector and give Malawian children a shot at a better life through quality a s relevant education. As country we need to have a commitment to build consensus on the urgent and necessary reforms needed to reset our education sector,” said soft spoken legal guru.

He has promised the traditional leaders, parents and guardians that he has plans to lobby government to construct a technical college in the constituency as one way of enhancing skills development and self empowerment among the youths.

In his remarks, Inspector of Education for Chimungu Division, Lucy Bisalom has lauded the ‘in- coming MP’ for his vision and transformative agenda in the education sector.

Kadzipatike is one of the promising and rising stars in the Malawi Congress Party-MCP together with Baba Malondera and Dr John Paul among others.