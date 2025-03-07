DPP, other Opposition Parties demand MEC action on Electoral Irregularities

Opposition parties have issued a joint letter to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), voicing serious concerns over the Commission’s handling of preparations for the upcoming September 16, 2025, Tripartite General Elections.

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People’s Party (PP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and UTM Party have accused MEC of failing to address key electoral issues, despite multiple engagements.

They have given the Commission 14 days to respond, warning that legal action may follow if their concerns remain unresolved.

The letter, addressed to MEC Chairperson and copied to the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), outlines several grievances, including a lack of transparency in voter registration, irregularities in data management, and questionable procurement processes for the Elections Management System.

The opposition parties argue that MEC’s handling of these issues threatens the credibility and fairness of the electoral process.

Mukhito: One of the signatories

Among their concerns, the parties claim that MEC conducted a pilot voter registration exercise without sharing the sample size with political parties, despite previous assurances.

They also accuse MEC of blocking independent ICT auditors from inspecting its servers before voter registration, raising fears of potential data manipulation.

Additionally, they criticize MEC’s response to the ongoing fuel crisis, which disrupted voter registration nationwide.

Instead of providing a practical solution, they allege the Commission merely advised stakeholders to “pray” that no disruptions occurred.

The opposition parties also point to inconsistencies in the voter registration process, citing reports that some centers opened late, effectively shortening the registration period for affected areas.

They further allege that during the third phase of voter registration, MEC changed its policy by shutting down registration machines at exactly 4 PM, unlike in previous phases where those in line were allowed to register.

This, they argue, denied some Malawians their constitutional right to vote.

In Blantyre, they claim that manual voter tallies at certain centers did not match the figures recorded in MEC’s electronic system, yet no official explanation has been provided.

Another contentious issue is MEC’s abrupt decision to revert to a hybrid results transmission system, similar to the one used in the disputed 2014 and 2019 elections, instead of the widely accepted manual transmission system implemented in 2020.

The opposition parties argue that this change is unjustified and could cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

They further allege that MEC manipulated the procurement process for an Elections Management System, favoring a single supplier while sidelining two others.

With the elections fast approaching, the opposition parties insist that MEC must take immediate action to rectify these issues to ensure a transparent and credible process.

They stress that failure to address these concerns could undermine public trust in the elections and democracy as a whole.

As Malawians await MEC’s response, the opposition warns that they are prepared to escalate their demands, including taking legal action if necessary.

The Commission’s handling of these concerns will likely determine public confidence in one of Malawi’s most critical elections.