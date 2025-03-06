Standard Bank Supports Wealth Women Summit with MWK 10 Million Sponsorship

Standard Bank Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to women’s empowerment by sponsoring the upcoming Wealth Women Summit with MWK 10 million.

The summit, organized by Wealth Malawi, is a platform dedicated to fostering networking, learning and growth opportunities for women.

Now in its fifth edition, this year’s event will feature diverse segments, including Fashion for Knowledge, Power Pairing Sessions, and keynote speeches from influential leaders.

In a symbolic gesture, Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe, officially handed over the MWK 10 million sponsorship to Harry Chima, Managing Executive at Wealth Malawi.

Speaking at the event, Ng’ombe emphasized the bank’s dedication to championing women’s inclusion and creating a better future for the girl child.

“We are thrilled to invest in the Wealth Women Summit, an event that reflects our core belief in the potential of women and girls in the overall socio-economic development of Malawi.

This Women’s Month is an opportunity for us to participate in a global movement that looks to advance women’s inclusion, create opportunities for girls, and foster an environment where success is shared,” said Ng’ombe.

March is widely recognized as Women’s Month, with International Women’s Day falling on March 8.

The 2025 theme, Accelerate Action, urges women to uplift one another and use their influence to drive gender inclusion.

Standard Bank has aligned with this global movement by championing the concept of “Women Helping Women,” which it has adopted as its theme for the month.

Wealth Malawi’s Managing Executive, Chima, expressed gratitude for Standard Bank’s unwavering support, noting its long-standing role as a partner and advocate for women-focused initiatives.

He highlighted a key segment of this year’s summit that will address the barriers young girls face in accessing education, aiming to spark meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

“Standard Bank has always been a strong supporter of our mission to empower women. This year’s summit will not only celebrate women’s achievements but also tackle critical issues affecting young girls’ access to education. We are grateful for Standard Bank’s continued partnership in driving impactful change,” said Chima.

The Wealth Women Summit will bring together influential women from various sectors to engage in transformative discussions, build valuable connections, and drive actionable change. With Standard Bank’s support, the summit aims to amplify women’s voices and accelerate the push for gender equality and economic empowerment.

Standard Bank Malawi is a leading financial institution committed to delivering innovative banking solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities.

Through initiatives like the Wealth Women Summit, Standard Bank continues to demonstrate its dedication to advancing women’s economic empowerment and contributing to Malawi’s overall economic growth.