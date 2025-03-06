SPARC systems handover MLS member management system 

SPARC System Limited and Malawi Law Society (MLS) officials pose during the handover ceremony

SPARC System Limited has today handed over the Malawi Law Society (MLS) member management system which will promote efficiency and cut costs for license processes among its members.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, MLS president Patrick Mpaka, described the system as a huge milestone as it will do away with delays in the processing of licenses for lawyers.

“The system will cut travel costs for the lawyers. Now, they don’t have to travel to Blantyre to get their licenses processed, that is a huge cut on costs. You should imagine, you live in Mzuzu or you are based in Lilongwe and the Law Society is in Blantyre.’’ He explained.

Mpaka – the system will promote access to justice

Besides lawyers, Mpaka mentioned that the system will promote access to justice as it will enable the general public to visit the MLS website to access and verify list of lawyers authorised to practice law in the country.

‘’The law as it is now’, requires us to publish in the newspapers the list of licensed lawyers. But how many times can we do that. But now, on your phone you can just check.’’ Said Mpaka adding that this will reduce incidences of hiring bogus lawyers which compromise people’s access to justice.

He added that the system will help to streamline MLS operations, enhance member services, and improve administrative efficiency, aligning with MLS’s ongoing digitalization agenda.

“As the legal profession in Malawi embraces digital transformation, the introduction of this system marks a significant step forward in modernizing MLS’s operations and improving service delivery.’’ He said

Phiri – we have received positive feedback from lawyers

Managing Director of Sparc System Limited, Dr. Wisely Phiri, said his company is delighted to deliver a secure and effective system that will assist lawyers in the country do their work with ease

He said the system will help MLS reduce amount of time it take to process licences and other processes.

‘’Already we have received positive feedback from lawyers saying that the system is really helping them. They told us that when they have issues in court they can at eleventh hour go into the system and check some staff, like whether the other lawyer has license and if the license is legit. So, for us this is something that we are proud of, where we have a customer that is really happy, willing to stand here and say we had this problem, we went to SPARC and we have got a solution that is working.’’ Explained Phiri

Cross section of lawyers attendees

He further assured that the new cloud-ased system is very secure with number of layers of security. He has since encouraged the public to move with time and go digital as the digitalization bring a number of advantages such as automation of processes and facilitating paperless operations.

Malawi Law Society has 1100 lawyers and 192 law firms. Currently, MLS has managed to license 421 lawyers in the space of 15 days which previously could take over a month and a half.