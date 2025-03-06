Malawi’s Water Success Earns Royal Attention: Minister Abida Mia Invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles III

By Ausborn Banda

Malawi’s strides in water and sanitation have caught international attention, with Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia receiving an invitation to Buckingham Palace from King Charles III to share the country’s success in the sector.

The establishment of a standalone Ministry of Water and Sanitation by President Lazarus Chakwera has been hailed as a pivotal move, enabling focused attention on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) issues. The dynamic leadership of Minister Mia has further propelled Malawi’s progress, earning global recognition.

A fortnight ago, Minister Mia was honored with an outstanding leadership award at Liverpool Hope University from Global Skills Hub in partnership with Lion Outreach International, for her contributions to the WASH sector. This accolade was received on her behalf by Honourable Abel Kayembe who was in the UK at the time.

During an international leadership forum in Lilongwe which the Ministry of Water and Sanitation co-hosted with the UK Government’s Just Transitions for Water Security programme yesterday, Water Witness International CEO Nick Hepworth announced the invitation from King Charles III.

He praised Malawi’s efforts in improving access to potable water and sanitation, describing the recognition by King Charles III as a significant honor for Malawi.

Reacting to the invitation, Mia attributed the achievements to President Chakwera’s visionary leadership, highlighting the strong political will at the highest level to push the water agenda forward.

At the forum, Mia reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to clean water, urging for a shift from rhetoric to action in meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on water and sanitation.

“We don’t have time for just rhetoric. What we need now is action. Millions of Malawians are looking forward to having access to safe, clean water, and we have less than five years to cross the finish line. Therefore, we must more than triple our efforts,” she stated.

The forum brought together leaders from various sectors—the business community, government, civil society and scientists together to accelerate investment and action on water security, showcasing Malawi’s growing role as a leader in the global water sector.