President Chakwera calls on young people to be whistleblowers as way of fighting corruption

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called on young people to be whistleblowers as one way of fighting corruption in the country, saying corruption remains one of the most challenging issues.

The President made the remarks during an interactive meeting State of the Nation Address (SONA) for the youths held at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Thursday, under the theme “Gawo Lathu Popititfsa Chitukuko Patsogolo.”

He stated that the government has been working to end corruption by ensuring that systems are functional, adding that this fight requires collective efforts from all Malawians.

He emphasised that opinions and suggestions from the young people will be used to guide governance processes, adding that youth are part of the government.

President Chakwera stated that government will prioritise financial literacy programmes to ensure that young people are equipped to manage the loans properly, enabling them to repay and also sustain their businesses.

He further urged the young people to think innovatively and create demand-driven products and services to boost entrepreneurship and production.

Responding to Grace Indawa’s question on youth sports development, the President disclosed that some projects fail to progress due to the high-interest loans the government owes, which affects project implementation and completion.

On the concerns raised by Rehema Patrick, representing the mining sector, about the lack of government focus on young people in mining, particularly in accessing NEEF loans, Chakwera acknowledged the concern saying government must address issues affecting young people in all spheres of the economy.

President Chakwera added that SONA for the youth will not be a one-time event, but rather the beginning of a brighter future, where youth will present their issues directly to government for meaningful change.

Yankho Seunda, a journalist and entrepreneur, asked how the recent SONA for the Youths aligns with the three pillars of Vision 2063.

In response, Chakwera said government is addressing immediate key issues affecting Malawi, but assured that Vision 2063 remains a tool for sustainable development.

Responding to a question from a youth on X forum, President Chakwera said there is a need for sustainable initiatives to tackle challenges such as food insecurity, adding that the World Bank has provided funds to purchase relief maize for vulnerable Malawians.

The President further explained that his decision to hold the SONA for the Youths in Blantyre was as a result of the feedback received from the previous SONA for the Youth, Lilongwe edition.

Following feedback from Lilongwe, youth clubs will be established across the country, starting from Ntchisi as requested.

“The youth clubs will be equipped with 100 computers, and there will be construction of internet centers to enhance technology development in the country,” he added.

The President also stated that the national budget to be presented in Parliament will allocate reasonable resources to the youth ministry.

In conclusion, Chakwera noted that both the Blantyre and Lilongwe Youth SONAs have shown that Malawian youth are committed to transforming the country.

The next SONA for the Youth will be held in Mzuzu on a date to be announced later.