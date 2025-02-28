Maranatha Academy shines again, sends 336 out of 519 students to university

National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) has released the 2024/25 university selection list and Maranatha Academy Private School has lived up to its reputation as one of the best by sending 336 out of 519 students to university.

Ernest Kaonga, the managing director of Maranatha Academy, expressed his delight with the exceptional performance of his school.

“A total of 336 students have been selected for admission to various public universities.

“We want to thank the parents who trusted us with their children’s future because this is no mean achievement,” said Kaonga.

He added: “To our students, who will always be part of the story and history of Maranatha Schools, we are so proud of your achievement and we wish you the best as you take the next big step in your lives.”

At a time when many factors limit girls’ access to education, Kaonga said he is happy that his institution has demonstrated that girls can do it given the necessary support.

“The girls at our school are applauded for their dedication and the subsequent amazing achievement. This demonstrates the school’s commitment to providing girls with an excellent education and the school will continue producing excellent results.

“This achievement augurs well with Millennium Development Goals—such as empowering girls and women and reducing poverty. We are pleased that at Maranatha, girls are not remaining behind their male counterparts but are instead at par. We can attest that when you educate a girl-child you have educated a nation,” said Kaonga.

According to NCHE, out of 24,582 applications received nationwide, 12,819 students have been selected for various public universities.

Male Candidates are 7,627,while Female Candidates are 5,202