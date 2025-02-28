Malawi Police Officers Jailed Over Death of Buleya Lule in Custody

A Malawian court has sentenced six police officers to prison for their role in the death of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died while in custody.

High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale delivered the verdict in Lilongwe, sentencing Paul Chipole to 20 years in prison, while Ikram Malata received an 18-year term.

The remaining four officers – Richard Kalawire, Innocent Wanda, Maxwell Mbidzi, and Abel Maseya – were each sentenced to 15 years.

Lule had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the abduction of a boy with albinism before his death in police custody sparked outrage and human rights concerns.

Justice Kachale ruled that the charge of causing grievous harm could not carry a separate sentence, as it was directly linked to the murder conviction.

Following the verdict, defence lawyer Lugamo Mwabutwa welcomed the ruling, while state prosecutor Dzikondianthu Malunda said the sentences aligned with the prosecution’s recommendations.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Malawi, with campaigners calling for greater accountability in the police force.