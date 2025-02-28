JTI Hands Over Motorcycles to Winners in Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule Promotion

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

JTI Leaf Malawi, one of Malawi’s leading tobacco buyers, has handed over motorcycles to winners in its ‘Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule’ promotion.

The promotion, launched in April last year, aims to reward growers who deliver contracted volumes of high-quality tobacco.

At the prize-giving ceremony held in Lilongwe, JTI Leaf Malawi’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Director, Limbani Kakhome, expressed the company’s satisfaction with the response from growers.

A total of 3,732 growers met the criteria to enter the promotion, with Lilongwe district leading with 1,152 entrants.

“The promotion aims to incentivize our growers to deliver their contracted volumes of tobacco on time and within the expected quality agreement,” said Kakhome. “This is an appreciation of the good job our growers are doing in honoring their contracts with us.”

Akidu Mbilima, one of the winners from Chiradzulu district, expressed his gratitude, saying it is a dream come true.

He encouraged other farmers to stay motivated, emphasizing that only those who follow good tobacco farming practices can win such prizes.

Other winners of the motorcycle prizes included Langson Gondwe from Rumphi and Peniyasi Jekete from Mchinji.

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in over 130 countries.