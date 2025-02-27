NBS Bank plc contributes K7.5 million towards Malawi Sports Gala

NBS Bank Plc has contributed K7.5 million to the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) for the Malawi Sports Awards gala set for Mangochi this Friday.

The Bank’s Head of Marketing Stella Hara said ‘the Caring Bank’ decided to support the initiative as it believes in contributing to youth development and empowerment through sports and related activities.

“NBS Bank plc has consistently supported the sports industry through various initiatives and partnerships. For the past three years, NBS Bank plc has proudly served as the sole sponsor of the season opener, the Charity Shield one-day match,” said Hara.

She added that the Bank is also anticipating a highly competitive season in the NBS National Division League, and they are excited to continue supporting sports and youth empowerment.

In his remarks, MNCS Director of Marketing, Planning and Infrastructure Development Limbani Cliff Matola thanked NBS Bank plc for helping promote sports excellence.

“Malawi National Council of Sports is grateful and thrilled that NBS Bank plc has generously contributed K7.5 million as a Gold Sponsor for the Malawi Sports Awards gala. This significant support underscores NBS Bank’s commitment to promoting and celebrating sporting excellence in Malawi. Their support will play a crucial role in making this year’s event a memorable and successful celebration of Malawi’s sporting achievements,” said Matola.

In 2022 NBS Bank plc also sponsored the 10th edition of the Region 5 Youth Games, which took place in Lilongwe with K60 million.

The Malawi Sports Awards is the biggest annual sports gala that recognizes and celebrates sporting excellence in various disciplines since 2017.