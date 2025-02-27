Chakwera’s Excuses in Parliament, Economic Accountability

By Ephraim Ngwira, PhD Political Economy

President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent appearance in Parliament on February 26, 2025, was yet another masterclass in blame-shifting and deflection. Rather than owning up to his administration’s failures, he resorted to his usual tactic of scapegoating past governments, external factors, and political opponents.

Malawians are suffering under one of the worst economic crises in decades, and yet Chakwera’s response remains an embarrassing parade of excuses, devoid of tangible solutions. The harsh reality is that Malawi’s economic collapse is a direct consequence of his government’s incompetence, corruption, and misguided policies.

Blame-Shifting and Denial of Responsibility

In his parliamentary address, Chakwera repeated the tired narrative that the economic hardships facing Malawians today are a legacy of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He conveniently ignored the fact that his administration has had nearly five years to turn things around and has instead exacerbated the crisis. The kwacha has lost more than half its value under his watch, inflation is at record highs, and businesses are collapsing due to a crippling forex shortage. At what point does Chakwera admit that these are his failures, not those of his predecessors?

Chakwera’s speech was also riddled with attempts to pin the blame on external crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. While these have had global economic effects, the scale of Malawi’s collapse is largely due to domestic failures—fiscal irresponsibility, rampant corruption, and policy paralysis. Other nations with similar constraints have managed to stabilize their economies, while Chakwera continues to make excuses instead of taking decisive action.

Targeting Political Opponents and Business Owners

Chakwera’s government has increasingly shown authoritarian tendencies, labeling critics as enemies rather than engaging with legitimate concerns. His speech in Parliament was another example of this trend—rather than addressing the opposition’s concerns about the economy, he dismissed them as politically motivated distractions. This inability to accept criticism has left Malawi without a functioning democracy, as Chakwera governs with an iron fist while ignoring the voices of suffering Malawians.

Even more alarming is his willingness to scapegoat business owners. His administration has revoked licenses for wholesale traders of second-hand clothing, an industry that sustains thousands of Malawians. The excuse? Alleged price gouging. But economists warn that this crackdown will only deepen the economic crisis by making goods even more scarce and unaffordable. Instead of fixing the real issue—the acute forex shortage—Chakwera has chosen to attack the private sector, further strangling economic growth.

Opposition Calls Out Chakwera’s Failures

The opposition has rightly condemned Chakwera’s speech as hollow and detached from reality. Leader of Opposition George Chaponda (DPP) led a dramatic walkout, refusing to engage in what he called a “charade of deception”. In his remarks, Chaponda stated that Chakwera’s government has no concrete plan to fix the economy and is simply dragging Malawi deeper into crisis. His scathing critique highlighted Chakwera’s lack of urgency, calling out his administration for making “empty promises while Malawians starve.”

Other opposition figures joined the chorus of criticism. The United Democratic Front (UDF) slammed Chakwera’s speech as “tone-deaf and insulting to Malawians”, noting that he failed to address the real issues—forex shortages, hunger, and the collapsed fuel supply chain. The UTM Party, which once allied with Chakwera, has now turned against him, describing his leadership as “a disaster that has left the country in economic ruin”. UTM leaders reminded the public that Chakwera once promised to resign if he failed to fix the economy within two years—a promise he has clearly ignored.

Experts and Civil Society Expose Government Mismanagement

Independent analysts and civil society groups have joined the growing calls for accountability. Michael Kaiyatsa, Executive Director of the Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), described Chakwera’s speech as “a masterclass in dodging responsibility”.

He pointed out that the President failed to outline any immediate measures to address the economic freefall. Political analyst George Chaima observed that Chakwera’s failure to provide a roadmap confirms that his administration is completely out of ideas.

Even religious institutions are now openly condemning the President. The Catholic Church in Malawi has issued strong statements against his government, citing “financial mismanagement, corruption, and the worsening hunger crisis”. This level of criticism from religious groups, who traditionally remain neutral, underscores just how deeply unpopular Chakwera’s leadership has become.

The Economic Reality Malawians Face

Under Chakwera, Malawi’s economy has collapsed at an alarming rate:

• Skyrocketing Inflation: Basic commodities are now out of reach for many Malawians. Prices of maize have soared by 50%, fertilizer by 250%, and transportation costs by 60%.

• Forex Shortages: Businesses are struggling to operate as banks have run out of foreign currency. The black market has taken over, dictating the economy.

• Fuel Shortages: Chakwera’s administration has utterly failed to secure consistent fuel supplies, causing long queues and economic disruptions.

• Food Insecurity: Malawi is teetering on the brink of famine as maize reserves dwindle.

• Corruption: Under Chakwera’s rule, graft has flourished, and no serious anti-corruption efforts have been undertaken.

Malawians are fed up. Public patience has run out, and protests are breaking out across the country. On the same day as Chakwera’s speech, vendors stormed Parliament in protest, demanding relief from rising costs. This is the clearest indication that people no longer believe in Chakwera’s leadership.

A Regime Running Out of Time

With the 2025 elections approaching, Chakwera is facing a public reckoning. His strategy of dodging accountability and attacking opponents is backfiring. Malawians want action, not excuses. If Chakwera does not immediately implement meaningful economic reforms, his government will not survive politically. The opposition is gaining ground, and as frustrations mount, his presidency is at risk of being remembered as one of the most disastrous in Malawi’s history.

The time for rhetoric is over. The economy is collapsing. Malawians are suffering. And Chakwera is out of excuses.

Author: Ephraim Ngwira, PhD Political Economy

Dr. Ephraim Ngwira is a renowned political economist specializing in governance, economic policy, and political accountability in sub-Saharan Africa. With over 20 years of experience in policy analysis, he has advised governments, international organizations, and civil society groups on economic reforms and democratic governance. His work focuses on promoting transparency, sustainable development, and economic justice in emerging economies.

