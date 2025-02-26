I am not a liar, though not an angel- Chakwera

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has hit back at accusations that he misled the nation in his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), insisting that while he is not perfect, he is not a liar either.

Speaking in Parliament during the President’s Question Time, Chakwera dismissed claims that he had deliberately lied in his speech, arguing that such accusations were politically motivated.

“Madam Speaker, I have never claimed to be an angel, and neither have other leaders. Those who are looking for a leader who is an angel should vote for someone else this year,” Chakwera said.

The President acknowledged that he is not immune to making mistakes and announced that he had withdrawn part of the SONA that had been called into question.

However, he also called on the Leader of the Opposition to retract statements in which he accused Chakwera of lying.

The session in Parliament was marked by tensions, with opposition members walking out as Chakwera took the floor to respond to questions.

Despite this, the President remained resolute, stating, “I stand here accused of delivering a SONA that was full of lies and intended to deceive Malawians.

“I believe the rule of natural justice requires that I stand before my accusers. Madam Speaker, I am not guilty, and my cabinet ministers are not guilty of lying.”

Meanwhile, in a major political move, Chakwera has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba as the new Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mumba, who previously served as Minister of Labour, replaces Sosten Gwengwe.

The President has yet to provide any information on Gwengwe’s status.

Chakwera’s address in Parliament was part of a constitutional obligation under Standing Order 70B, requiring the President to respond to questions following the SONA delivered on February 14, 2025.

He is expected to answer four main questions, including supplementary ones from legislators.

As the political atmosphere heats up ahead of the elections, Chakwera’s remarks signal his readiness to defend his leadership while acknowledging his imperfections.