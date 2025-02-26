Gwengwe’s future uncertain, Mumba rises

President Lazarus Chakwera has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba as the new Minister of Trade and Industry.

Mumba, who previously served as Minister of Labour, replaces Sosten Gwengwe.

However, Chakwera has not provided any details regarding Gwengwe’s fate, leaving questions about his future role in government.

The cabinet changes come as Chakwera faces intense scrutiny in Parliament during a heated Question Time session.

Opposition MPs staged a walkout as he stood to respond to questions, with some accusing him of lying in his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Chakwera has defended himself, acknowledging that, like any leader, he is not immune to mistakes.

“Madam Speaker, I have never claimed to be an angel, and neither have other leaders. Those looking for an angel should vote for someone else this year,” he said, adding that he had withdrawn parts of the SONA that were under scrutiny.

He also challenged the Leader of the Opposition to retract statements accusing him of lying, emphasizing that neither he nor his cabinet had any intention of misleading Malawians.

Chakwera’s appearance in Parliament follows constitutional requirements under Standing Order 70B, allowing lawmakers to question him on national matters.