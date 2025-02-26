spot_img
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestFired minister Gwengwe speaks out
LatestPolitics

Fired minister Gwengwe speaks out

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Sosten Gwengwe, has broken his silence following his dismissal from cabinet.

In a message posted on his official WhatsApp status, Gwengwe expressed gratitude to President Lazarus Chakwera for the opportunity to serve in government.

“A sincere thanks to His Excellency for the privilege to have served him as a minister in cabinet. Will forever be grateful,” he wrote.

Gwengwe was removed from his position following rising public frustration over the sharp increase in the prices of goods on the market.

His dismissal came just days after vendors staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding government intervention in the worsening economic situation.

President Chakwera has since appointed Vitumbiko Mumba as the new Minister of Trade and Industry.

However, he has not clarified Gwengwe’s future in government, leaving speculation over whether he will be reassigned or remain on the political sidelines.

Previous article
Gwengwe’s future uncertain, Mumba rises
Next article
NBM plc compensates 2023 Innovation Jam Winners with K12.3 million
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv