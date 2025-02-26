Fired minister Gwengwe speaks out

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Sosten Gwengwe, has broken his silence following his dismissal from cabinet.

In a message posted on his official WhatsApp status, Gwengwe expressed gratitude to President Lazarus Chakwera for the opportunity to serve in government.

“A sincere thanks to His Excellency for the privilege to have served him as a minister in cabinet. Will forever be grateful,” he wrote.

Gwengwe was removed from his position following rising public frustration over the sharp increase in the prices of goods on the market.

His dismissal came just days after vendors staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding government intervention in the worsening economic situation.

President Chakwera has since appointed Vitumbiko Mumba as the new Minister of Trade and Industry.

However, he has not clarified Gwengwe’s future in government, leaving speculation over whether he will be reassigned or remain on the political sidelines.