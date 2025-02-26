betPawa Malawi customers take home over k267 million

betPawa Malawi is thrilled to announce two remarkable winners from popular crash games Aviator and JetX, on its platform.

Billy Shaibu, a fuel attendant from Mangochi, has won 127,107,000 MWK playing Aviator.

The second winner, Chikondi Banda from Lilongwe, won a total of 140,000,000 MWK for flying high on Aviator and JetX.

Shaibu, who was taught how to play Aviator by a friend, has already invested part of the money.

He shared: “I will continue working, and ensure I keep uplifting my family any way that I can.”

He plans to maintain his job while ensuring that his family’s needs are met even after attaining millionaire status.

On his part, Banda, a fan of JetX and Aviator, said he will use financial advisory services before making any investments or spending his money.

He expressed his excitement, stating, “I really enjoy playing them [JetX and Aviator] because they are easy so beginners can learn how to play very quickly.”

He described the moment of his win as surreal, saying: ” It was so unbelievable for me, I just saw the multiplier keep going up, faster and faster, my eyes were wide open and when I cashed out my heart was racing!”

“betPawa Malawi continues to provide a fun and engaging gaming experience, empowering players to bet small with the potential to win BIG, through exciting games like Aviator and JetX,” said betPawa Southern Region Marketing Coordinator Bita Nakanga.

He added: “With these incredible wins, the platform reaffirms its commitment to delivering unfor

gettable moments and supporting its players in their journeys.”

The record winning amount on Aviator in Africa is held by a betPawa customer from Ghana, Fuseini Siaka who won MWK 841.3 Million in November 2023.

betPawa is a mobile sports betting brand, owned by Mchezo Limited that operates across 17 countries in Africa.

betPawa is on a mission to make betting friendly, by providing 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes and guaranteed payments