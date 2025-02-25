MPs demand Chakwera to fire some cabinet ministers

By Misheck Kauma

Opposition legislators in the national assembly are continuing to pressure the state president Lazarus Chakwera to fire cabinet ministers who are feeding the president with wrong information about the development projects happening in the country.

Majority of contribution from opposition MPs on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) have critisised some cabinet ministers for cooking up information on the state of projects, resulting in a SONA that misrepresent real facts on the ground.

Khata-Bay Central legislator Symon Vuwa Kaunda accused ministers and principal secretaries of not owning the president’s directive to construct some developments that were mentioned in the SONA.

Thyolo Central Ben Phiri shared similar point but demanded the president to immediately fire ministers who lied to him that certain projects were completed when in reality they are on foundation level. He cautioned that such misinformation may compel some Malawians to conclude that the president lied to the country.

Zomba Lisanjala lawmaker Dr. William Susuwere Banda, also weighed in to demand clarity from Chakwera on issues he said in SONA as it was not reflecting the reality on the ground. He gave an example of Machinga East legislator Esther Jolobala who quashed the president’s claim stating that out of 40 security houses mentioned in the SONA, only 9 houses are at foundation level.

Adadawiza Mkandawire MP for Rumphi West wondered why the president claimed ownership of development projects done by donors.

Likewise, MP for Blantyre Kabula Gertrude Nankhumwa said all development project from her area were funded through CDF.

President Chakwera will tomorrow Wednesday be in parliament to answer questions from the members of parliament.