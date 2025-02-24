PP Condemns Machinga Violence: It Gives Our Politics Bad Name- Kalaile Banda

The Peoples Party (PP) says it “is deeply concerned with spates of violence that marred political activities of the Malawi Congress Party in Machinga”

Kalaile Banda: Violence Gives Our Politics Bad Name

PP Spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said on Monday, his party values fair and peaceful politic.

Said Kalaile Banda: “Such inhumane acts give our politics a bad name and have great potential to disturb peaceful electioneering ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

“We hereby call upon relevant law enforcement agencies to do what is right and bring the culprits to book as soon as possible”.

Some unknown people attacked MCP officials on Sunday.