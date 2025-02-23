Chimwendo welcomes DPP Mwambande to MCP, promises more developments

The Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party-MCP Richard Chimwendo Banda has described as “wise decision” made by former Democratic Progressive Party – DPP Member of Parliament for Karonga North, constituency, Mungasulwa Mwambande to join MCP.

Chimwendo was speaking on Saturday at a political rally held at Iponga ground in Karonga District.

In his welcoming remarks, Chimwendo said servant leaders are those who work with government of the day for easy access to development projects for their people.

“President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has sent me to thank the people of Karonga North constituency for making a brave decision to work with government for the sake of spurring socioeconomic transformation in the area. As government, we will make sure that the constituency is receiving several developments including road infrastructure, clean water, health and school blocks but also relief food for the families who have been struck by hunger,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo also laid down government plans on infrastructure developments for the people of Karonga District.

“We will intensify our efforts to ensure that infrastructure which drives economic recovery, growth and job creation continue to thrive. Am also aware that for that to happen, we need to create enough jobs for our people, far more construction and consistent infrastructure maintenance is therefore necessary. Infrastructure development has therefore, become a strategic priority for this government as it has multiplier effects of driving productivity and job creation as well as improving basic service delivery,” he said.

But in his maiden speech as new member of the ruling party, Mwambande said his decision follows his constituents demands as the development projects that have been initiated by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

He mentioned Lufilya Irrigation Scheme, electrification of schools and road projects that have changed the face of his constituency of which he was grateful to the government.

He boasts of bringing over 100 area committees from DPP joining MCP on top of several district and regional members which Chimwendo welcomed them.

Other senior members who attended the function include Kezzie Musowa who is Regional Chairperson for North – North, MCP Second Deputy Secretary General, Uchizi Mkandawire, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Lands Deus Gumba and several Members of Parliament.