Saturday, February 22, 2025
USA-based Malawian entrepreneur Chawezi ” Cha Cha” Banda donates to QECH Children’s ward

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
One of Cha Cha’s Public Relations Officers, Archangel Tembo making the donation

USA-based Malawian entrepreneur Chawezi Banda, also known as Cha Cha, kicked off her birthday celebrations early, donating essential items to mothers at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Paediatric Nursery Ward.

The birthday, slated for later next month in March, was preceded by this generous donation, made on Saturday, which included vital food and non-food items.

One of Cha Cha’s Public Relations Officers, Archangel Tembo, emphasized her commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

Gladys Kalimbuka Amon, Nursing Officer at the facility, commended Cha Cha: “This kindness will greatly alleviate challenges faced by mothers.”

Flora Mkandawira, a grateful guardian, praised Cha Cha’s generosity: “We urge others to emulate her compassionate example.”

Cha Cha’s selfless act embodies kindness and generosity, inspiring others to make a positive impact.

As per tradition, businesswoman Cha Cha undertakes various charity works annually during her birthday.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
