Pope Francis, Gay Rights Advocate, in Critical Condition After Respiratory Crisis

Pope Francis, renowned for advocating LGBTQ+ rights within the Roman Catholic Church, lies in critical condition after suffering severe respiratory distress.

Hospitalized since February 14 with pneumonia, the 88-year-old pontiff’s health worsened Saturday.

According to the Vatican, the pontiff is “more unwell than yesterday” and had received blood transfusions, the statement said.

The Pope is being treated for pneumonia in both lungs at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

The blood transfusions were deemed necessary due to a low platelet count, associated with anemia, the Vatican said.

“The Holy Father’s condition remains critical,” a statement said.

“The Pope is not out of danger.” “The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday,” the statement added.

The Pope was first admitted to hospital on 14 February after experiencing difficulties breathing for several days.

Earlier, the Vatican had announced Pope Francis would not appear in public to lead prayer with pilgrims on Sunday, meaning he will miss the event for the second week in a row.

On Friday, his doctors said there was no imminent risk to his life but he was “not out of danger”.

His condition has previously been described as complex.

The Pope is especially prone to lung infections due to developing pleurisy – an inflammation around the lungs – as an adult and having part of one of his lungs removed at age 21.

During his 12 years as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, the Argentine has been hospitalized several times, including in March 2023, when he spent three nights in hospital with bronchitis.

Nuns in Rome on Saturday prayed under the statue of Pope St. John Paul II outside Gemelli University Hospital, where Pope Francis is battling pneumonia and respiratory infections.