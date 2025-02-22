LL Mpenu-shadow MP Engages Chiefs on Development Agenda

By Alinafe Nyanda

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow member of parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu constituency Aaron Makala Ngozo has committed to work with traditional leaders to support their role in national development.

MCP mega rally crowd at M’baluku, Mangochi Mwasa Ward recently

Makala Ngozo made the remarks today during an interface with traditional leaders on his aspirations to develop the constituency once elected as parliamentarian come September 16, 2025.

He said traditional leaders were particularly important in the dissemination of messages and getting people into action on mindset change and environmental sustainability in a quest to develop Lilongwe Mpenu.

“I pledge to work for the development of the constituency. The Chiefs have presented concerns of unemployment, the need for electricity, farm inputs and road, school as well as health facility construction in other areas. I will assist all communities as far as development issues are concerned in Lilongwe Mpenu and work towards implementing change in the constituency,” assured Makala Ngozo.

A son to MCP veteran Makala Ngozo, Aaron disclosed that he decided to join politics because Lilongwe Mpenu has been underdeveloped for a long time and is ready to turn things around.