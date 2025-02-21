Reach Out and Touch: Source of Life Children Foundation donates to Simankhwala Primary School

Source of Life Children Foundation Ltd, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children and communities, has donated school bags to pupils at Simankwala Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district.

The organization’s Country Director, Pastor Innocent Semu, said the donation is part of efforts to support quality education and reduce poverty among children.

In addition to the school bags, the Foundation is also assisting the school with access to good potable water and rehabilitation of school blocks to improve sanitation.

“Access to clean water will not only benefit the school but also the surrounding community, reducing the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera,” said Pastor Semu.

On his part, a representative of the School committe who is also Group Village headman Kamwera hailed the organisation for the donation saying, “it will go along way towards motivating learners.”

“We are appealing to other organizations and well wishers to emulate the example set by Pastor Semu and his team. Hunger has hit our pupils hard, therefore we need various interventions such as porridge. Others can also assist us with desks,” added Chief Kamwera.

Source of Life Children Foundation’s main thrust projects is on poverty reduction, food security, climate change, good health, clean water and sanitation, women’s economic empowerment, permaculture, affordable and clean energy as well as quality education.