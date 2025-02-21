spot_img
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Ngwira vows to accelerate Beach Soccer development, growth

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Alinafe Nyanda

Beach Soccer Association (BSA), Chairperson Force Ngwira has emphasized the importance of expanding the reach and competitiveness of beach soccer across the country.

Speaking today in an interview, Ngwira highlighted that fostering regular and competitive play among teams is essential for ensuring that the sport remain competitive.

“As newly elected Beach Soccer Association committee, we have outlined our sports development plans, which include the introduction of women’s beach soccer and grassroots sports initiatives. Our goal is to elevate the sport to a professional level and secure a place on the international stage by competing in major continental and global tournaments,” he said

According to Ngwira with continued efforts to promote and develop beach soccer, the newly elected committee is poised to make a significant impact, capturing the imagination of fans.

Ngwira’s remarks underscored FAM’s commitment to nurturing the sport and encouraging more team’s to participate in future tournaments like HTD Beach Soccer National Championship.

