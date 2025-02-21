An online opinion survey conducted by Malawi24 has predicted that Professor Peter Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is set to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

The survey, which collected responses from thousands of Malawians, shows Mutharika leading by a significant margin:

Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 15,000 votes

– 15,000 votes Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 5,800 votes

– 5,800 votes Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) – 2,400 votes

– 2,400 votes Ras Chikomeni Chirwa – 564 votes

Chirwa – 564 votes Michael Usi – 289 votes

The results suggest that Mutharika’s leadership and vision for Malawi’s future continue to resonate strongly with voters.

The findings highlight his widespread popularity and his ability to unite the country behind his agenda.

Mutharika, a respected academic, is well-known for his international legal expertise. He obtained his Master’s and PhD degrees from Yale Law School in the United States after earning his undergraduate degree from the University of London in the UK.

His impressive academic background includes specializations in International Economic Law, International Law, and Comparative Constitutional Law.

MUTHARIKA: APM held various ministerial positions including Minister of Justice, Minister of Education, Minister of Foreign affairs and many others.

Yale University, an Ivy League institution, is renowned for producing influential global leaders, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who earned his Master’s degree at Yale following his studies at George Washington University. Notably, current U.S. Vice President, JD Vance, is also an alumnus of Yale, further solidifying the university’s prestigious reputation.

In the United States, graduates from top universities such as Yale, Harvard, Princeton, and others are often referred to as “educated students,” a term reflecting the institutions’ significant impact on global leadership.