MP Zulu asks govt to commence multistorey project in schools

ZULU-We must start constructing upstair buildings

Legislator for Lilongwe City East George Zulu has asked the government to start thinking about constructing the multistorey classroom blocks as one way of solving land scarcity problem in the cities of Malawi.

Making his contribution in the national assembly, Zulu appealed to the Minister of Basic Education Madalitso Kambauwa Willima on the need to construct blocks with several floors in existing schools.

“We cannot continue building schools and other facilities only for the ground floor yet we are talking about the shortage of places in the cities. Now we must think of constructing upstairs buildings” appealed Zulu

He warned that if the country maintains the present standard, there will be no land to construct additional buildings which will force the government to demolish existing buildings to create space for new buildings, which will be costly.

In his response, the minister admitted the significance of the matter and promised to discuss it with fellow cabinet ministers, including the Ministry of Land.