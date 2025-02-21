spot_img
Friday, February 21, 2025
CCAP Blantyre Synod Endorses Mutharika

In a significant show of spiritual support, the CCAP Blantyre Synod has endorsed former President Peter Mutharika, giving him benedictions ahead of the General Elections on September 16, 2025.

A delegation of 71 clerics from the synod visited Mutharika at his private residence, Page House, to offer prayers and benedictions for his well-being and guidance.

The event was seen as a gesture of goodwill and spiritual support for Mutharika’s potential candidacy in the upcoming elections.

According to DPP’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, the prayer session aimed to invoke God’s blessings and guidance for Mutharika as he navigates the country’s complex political landscape.

In his sermon, Rev. Samson Nseu drew parallels between Mutharika’s political journey and the biblical story of Nehemiah, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and faith in the face of adversity.

He urged Mutharika to remain steadfast and draw strength from God, who remains the ultimate source of guidance and resilience.

The CCAP Blantyre Synod’s endorsement and benedictions for Mutharika have been interpreted by some as a significant boost to his potential candidacy.

