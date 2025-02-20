Unemployed teachers want to meet Mutharika

A group of concerned teachers from IPTE 13 to 18 has written to former President Peter Mutharika, seeking a meeting to discuss the ongoing teacher recruitment crisis in Malawi.

The teachers expressed their frustration with the current recruitment process, citing the recruitment of only 2,600 teachers over the last five years and the reliance on auxiliary teaching positions with minimal compensation.

“We are happy that finally we can discuss the problems that unemployed teachers are facing,” said Wonderful Gama, chairperson of the unemployed teachers. “Since 2022, most of the teachers under IPTE 13 and 14 are not yet employed”

The teachers praised Mutharika’s previous administration for hiring over 10,000 teachers through a more streamlined process.

They hope that Mutharika’s leadership can bring meaningful change to the recruitment process, ensuring that qualified individuals can secure positions in the education sector once again.

The meeting is seen as an opportunity for the teachers to air their grievances and find a solution to the ongoing recruitment crisis.

However, it remains to be seen whether Mutharika will respond to the teachers’ request for a meeting.